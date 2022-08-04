Kerala

Thalassery MCC gets environmental clearance for phase-II work

Staff Reporter KANNUR August 04, 2022 23:26 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:26 IST

Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), Thalassery, has received environmental clearance for the second phase of construction work to be funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The project involves development of the Post-Graduate Institute of Oncology Sciences and Research.

The approval was given at the 115th meeting of the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority held on 30 June, said a press release from the MCC.

The centre has received administrative approval for ₹562.4 crore for the second phase of development work. Of that, ₹398.31 crore is meant for construction work. WAPCOS Limited, the special purpose vehicle (SPV), has started the tendering process.

