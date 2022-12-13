Thalassery-Mahe bypass likely to be opened for traffic by March

December 13, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KANNUR

The construction of the Thalassery-Mahe bypass, a much-awaited project that is expected to ease traffic congestion between Muzhapilangad and Mahe, is nearing completion. The bypass is likely to be opened by March next year.

The construction of the 18.6-km bypass from Muzhapilangad to Azhiyur began on October 30, 2018. Most of the work is over, and officials are hopeful of finishing the pending work at Balam in Nettur and Azhiyur by February.

The Public Works department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are making every effort to open the bypass for traffic in March. Installation of boards, lining, and painting of the six-lane stretch are over, said an official.

Tarring has been completed in over 17 km. Service roads have also been built. The project is being executed at an estimated cost of ₹883 crore. The work is done by EKK Infrastructure Private Limited.

The stretch has four long bridges which pass over rivers in Mahe, Kuyyali, Dharmadom, and Anjarakandy. There are four subways for large vehicles and 21 underpasses for small vehicles.

The land acquisition process for the project began 40 years ago. The original plan was to complete the work within 30 months. However, the work got delayed owing to floods in 2018 and 2019 and the pandemic.

