Thalassery-Mahe bypass could be completed by March 2023: Riyas

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass could possible be completed by March 2023.

He was speaking to the media here on Monday after inspecting the bypass construction work at Koduvalli, Muzhapilangad, and Thazhe Chovva.

The State government has made effective interventions for the development of national highways, he said, adding that ₹5,580 crore had been allocated for land acquisition.

The Minister further said that the construction of the 45-metre-wide six-lane highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram would be completed by 2025. He added that he would hold talks with the railway authorities on the development of the national highway.

Public Works Department Secretary Ajit Kumar, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, NHAI Regional Officer B.L. Meena, and project director Abhishek Thomas Varghese accompanied the Minister.