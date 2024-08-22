Thalassery district court complex construction to be completed by October 15

The construction of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) assisted district court complex in Thalassery is set to be completed by October 15, as decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Speaker A.N. Shamseer. The decision was made to expedite the remaining work, which had been delayed due to pending tasks like electrical installations.

The Speaker took proactive measures to address the delay and advance the project. It was noted that Habitat, the project management consultant, had failed to meet the schedule. Steps will be taken to renew the agreement with Nirman Construction, the contractor for civil works. The revised estimate will be approved, technical issues resolved, and the ELV tender is issued to ensure completion in a time-bound manner.

KIIFB officials, including project manager R.K. Deepu and representatives from the Kerala Construction Corporation and Nirman Construction, participated in the meeting.

