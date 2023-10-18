ADVERTISEMENT

Thalassery college renamed after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

October 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has renamed the Thalassery Government College as Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Memorial Government College in memory of the late CPI (M) leader and former Minister.

In a statement, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the decision is meant to pay tribute to the efforts that had been made by Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for the college’s development. Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who represents the Thalassery Assembly constituency, had submitted a letter requesting the institution be rechristened.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US