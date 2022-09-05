Thalassery archdiocese warns about ‘extremists’

Epistle says they are luring girls from Christian families

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 05, 2022 20:42 IST

The archdiocese of Thalassery has alleged that extremists are targeting and luring teenage girls from Christian families.

On Sunday, the epistle issued by Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplani to the churches of the archdiocese as part of the eight-day Lent, called upon the faithful to educate children so that they do not fall in the alleged love traps by extremist groups.

The epistle read, “Let us us pray for the sorrows of parents who remain helpless when their children whom they have given birth to and brought up with love are caught in the bait of religious extremists," a pastoral letter containing these lines was read in churches.

“Everyone should take advantage of the Archdiocesan Catechism Centre awareness campaign prepared for students and parents so that they do not fall in the trap of terrorist groups,” the pastoral letter said.

