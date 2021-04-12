Thakazhi tops with 154.9% fund utilisation

ALAPPUZHA

12 April 2021 23:01 IST

Projects including LIFE, Aardram and Haritha Keralam

Thakazhi grama panchayat in Alappuzha has topped in the annual Plan fund utilisation among grama panchayats in the State in 2020-21.

The local body achieved 154.90% utilisation of its Plan fund, which includes spillover projects.

Among the block panchayats, Veliyanad topped the list in the district with 110.43% of Plan fund utilisation. Haripad municipality stood first among civic bodies in the district by utilising 98.14% of the Plan fund.

The Alappuzha district panchayat has achieved 85.23% utilisation of its Plan fund. The Plan fund utilisation of the district panchayat stood at 53.13% in the previous fiscal.

Thakazhi grama panchayat officials said that successful implementation of various projects including Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission, Aardram Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission and Public Education Protection campaign had helped to achieve the feat.

The local body has spent an amount of ₹82.88 lakh as part of the Subiksha Keralam project.

It spent ₹14.09 lakh for Public Education Protection campaign, ₹13.70 lakh for Aardram Mission, ₹1.25 crore for building houses under LIFE Mission and so on during the period.

49 local bodies

A total of 44 grama panchayats and five block panchayats in the district have achieved 100% or above utilisation of their Plan fund. Among the grama panchayats in the district, Thiruvanvandoor and Champakulam stood in second and third positions in terms of Plan fund spending. Aryad and Mavelikara finished second and third respectively in the block panchayat category.

Among the municipalities, Cherthala and Chengannur achieved second and third positions.

Haripad municipality, Aryad, Haripad, Kanjikuzhy and Thycattussery block panchayats and Thanneermukkom, Thycattusserry, Krishnapuram, Kandalloor, Pathiyoor, Panavally, Pallippad, Chingoli, Aroor, Kuthiathode and Vayalar grama panchayats have achieved 100% utilisation of funds earmarked for Scheduled Caste category.