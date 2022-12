Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai Sahitya Award presented

December 03, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Writer K.P. Ramanunni presented the maiden Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai Sahitya Award for the best writer among lawyers in Kerala to T.P. Ramachandran in Kozhikode on Saturday. The award was instituted by the Calicut Bar Association. Justice Kausar Edappagath, judge of the Kerala High Court, delivered the keynote address on the occasion. Calicut Bar Association president M.S. Saji and Kozhikode District Principal Judge S. Krishnakumar were present. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

