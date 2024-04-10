GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thakazhi remembered

April 10, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, renowned writer and Jnanpith Award winner, was remembered at an event organised to mark his 25th death anniversary at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, on Wednesday.

The programme was organised under the aegis of ‘Vine, Verse and Rhythm’, the literary club of the college.

Students introduced the literary works of Thakazhi and it was followed by a discussion. The movie Chemmeen was screened on the occasion.

Soumya Sachidevan, Assistant Professor of English, spoke about the ‘rustic beauty of Thakazhi’s fiction’.

E. Krishnan Namboothiri, Principal, KVM College of Arts and Science, delivered the keynote address.

