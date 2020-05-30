Thachankary told to face trial in assets case

KOTTAYAM

A Vigilance court here has dismissed a discharge petition filed by senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (Crime Branch) Tomin J. Thachankary in a disproportionate assets case against him.

Considering the petition on Friday, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance) K.G. Sanil Kumar directed the complainant to face trial and posted the case to July 26 for framing of charges.

The case, registered in 2007, was shifted to the Vigilance court here in December 2019. As per the prosecution, Mr. Thachankary amassed wealth around ₹65 lakh disproportionate to the known sources of his income. The case was initiated against him on the basis of a petition filed by activist P.D. Joseph of Thrissur.

Though the chargesheet against Mr.Thachankary was submitted in 2013 in the Thrissur Vigilance court, it was later transferred to the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court. Later, Mr.Thachankary approached the Kerala High Court seeking to transfer the case to Kottayam.