GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Textbook distribution completed in State

Published - May 30, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of 2.97 crore school textbooks concluded in the State on Thursday.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Kudumbashree mission is associating with the General Education department for distribution of school textbooks ahead of school reopening.

Completion of textbook distribution in schools across the State in a time-bound manner was a matter of pride, the Kudumbashree said in a statement.

Around 45 lakh students in 13,000 schools, including government, aided and unaided institutions, will benefit from distribution of textbooks in time.

Nearly 350 Kudumbashree women were deployed to textbook hubs functioning in the districts under the General Education department for the distribution of textbooks by the beginning of April. After the textbooks reached the hubs, the books were categorised and packed according to orders by the Kudumbashree women to 3,302 societies under the Kerala Books and Publications Society and further on to schools.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.