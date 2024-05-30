Textbook distribution completed in State

Distribution of 2.97 crore school textbooks concluded in the State on Thursday.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Kudumbashree mission is associating with the General Education department for distribution of school textbooks ahead of school reopening.

Completion of textbook distribution in schools across the State in a time-bound manner was a matter of pride, the Kudumbashree said in a statement.

Around 45 lakh students in 13,000 schools, including government, aided and unaided institutions, will benefit from distribution of textbooks in time.

Nearly 350 Kudumbashree women were deployed to textbook hubs functioning in the districts under the General Education department for the distribution of textbooks by the beginning of April. After the textbooks reached the hubs, the books were categorised and packed according to orders by the Kudumbashree women to 3,302 societies under the Kerala Books and Publications Society and further on to schools.