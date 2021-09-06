Tests come down in Kerala, cases too

Thiruvananthapuram

19,688 test positive; TPR dips to 16.71%

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph dipped again with the State reporting 19,688 new cases on Monday. However, the samples tested in 24 hours too dropped significantly to 1,17,823. The test positivity rate on the day, which had been steady at over 17% since the past few days, dipped to 16.71%.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 2,421 (2,411 on Sunday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained more or less steady at 999 (997 on Sunday).

The State’s active case pool which had been rising steadily, dropped to 2,38,782 patients on Monday, with 28,561 patients recovering on the day.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 21,631 with the State adding 135 recent deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,463 on Monday. Total hospitalisations of people with moderate or severe COVID-19 are also on a steady increase and now stands at 33,157. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 42,27,526 cases.

Highest in Thrissur

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 3,120 cases, Kozhikode 2,205, Ernakulam 2,029, Malappuram 1,695, Kollam 1,624, Palakkad 1,569, Thiruvananthapuram 1,483, Alappuzha 1,444, Kannur 1,262, Kottayam 1,020, Wayanad 694, Pathanamthitta 670, Idukki 506 and Kasaragod 367 cases.