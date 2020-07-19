Testing times for students as KTU is undecided on exams

Engineering students in the State are a concerned lot as the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) remains undecided on the conduct of examinations. The university’s failure in finding a way out so far while several other technical universities have managed to wade through the pandemic-induced crisis has put the final-year students in a quandary as they fear this will affect their job prospects.

The KTU had earlier postponed the eighth-semester B.Tech. examinations scheduled from July 1 in view of the COVID-19 scenario. Ever since, several rounds of discussions by various statutory panels of the university have failed to yield result.

UGC revises guidelines

Worsening the quagmire, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on July 6 revised its earlier guidelines that had enabled the universities to grade students on the basis of internal evaluation and performance in previous semesters. The revised guidelines, however, directed the universities to complete the examinations by September end in “offline (pen and paper format), online or blended (combining elements of offline and online modes)” modes.

Academicians have been critical of the UGC move, pointing out that the guidelines were not in tune with the prevalent scenario. Besides, they do not reflect upon the intrinsic aspects of technical courses.

Only 12 credits

“Out of the 182 mandatory credits required to clear the BTech course, the eighth-semester accounted for only 12 credits. Insisting on conducting the examinations lacked rationale considering the pandemic situation and the urgency among students recruited by companies through campus placements to report for work. The students have been kept on tenterhooks,” a senior teacher said.

While close to 7,000 final-year students are estimated to have been placed, the colleges fear that inordinate delay will lead to many students losing offers, including those by ‘dream companies.’ Students also lament that many of their contemporaries who studied in the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C), Indian Institutes of Technology and universities in other States have already started working.

The NIT-C had completed the examinations online and held viva voce telephonically.

Over 40,000 students

Considering there are over 40,000 students in the final-year batches, holding the examinations in the conventional format would require at least 45 days for evaluation, sources say.

Pointing out that the KTU has been receiving numerous requests from students and parents, Vice Chancellor Rajasree M.S. said that the Syndicate would meet on July 22 to discuss the issue.

The Academic Council that met recently is learnt to have proposed cancellation of examinations for intermediate semesters. The university has also been mulling amendments to the existing examination regulations, but this would require the approval of the Board of Governors which is scheduled to meet on August 1.

Several universities across the country cancelled their final-year examinations before the revised guidelines were issued.