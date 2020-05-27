Kerala

Testing times for schools as exams begin amid tight regulations

SSLC students being examined using a thermal gun ahead of the exams at M.M. Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, on Tuesday.

In containment zones in Kannur, District Collector invokes Section 144 around examination centres

Amid stringent regulations in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, students appeared for SSLC and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations in Kannur on Tuesday.

As many as 33,737 students, including 56 from other districts, wrote the SSLC examination.

Students who were in quarantine wrote the examination in their homes. A total of 19 SSLC students and 14 VHSE students wrote the exam from their homes.

At centres, students were admitted to the examination hall after thermal screening and only 20 students were allowed to sit in a class.

After the examination, all centres were disinfected.

In the containment zones, District Collector T.V. Subhash invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code around examination centres. Gatherings and opening of shops near the exam centres were prohibited.

In Kasaragod

In Kasaragod, 2,434 students appeared for the VHSE exam in 22 centres. There were 236 students from Karnataka to write the exam. They had received pass to cross the Thalapady border.

In Kozhikode

As many as 44,535 students wrote the SSLC examinations in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

A release by Deputy Director of Education V.P. Mini said 5,088 students appeared for the VHSE examinations on the day. As many as 156 students from other districts appeared for the examinations in Kozhikode as their exam centres were shifted here for convenience.

Sixteen students who were under observation wrote the examination in special rooms. Eight of them were in Thamarassery educational district, seven in Vadakara and one in Kozhikode. They returned home in special vehicles.

In Wayanad

As many as 13,311 students wrote the SSLC and VHSE examinations at 100 centres in Wayanad district on Tuesday.

A total of 13,351 students, including 11,836 SSLC students and 1,515 VHSE students, had registered for the examinations. But 39 SSLC students and one VHSE student were absent due to various reasons, Deputy Director of Education Honey Alexander told The Hindu.

As many as 134 students from containment zones in Wayanad and 46 students from neighbouring districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu appeared for the examinations, said Ms. Alexander.

Special vehicles and classrooms were arranged for the students from containment zones, other States and other districts, she said. Special classrooms were also arranged for 15 students who were in quarantine.

As many as 19,992 students will appear for the Plus One and Plus Two examinations at 61 centres in Wayanad district on Wednesday.

