Kerala

Testing facilities

COVID-19 testing facilities have gone up in the State in recent times and with non-COVID care picking up, the private health sector has found it necessary to invest in testing to rule out cross-infections.

In the private sector, only laboratory facilities accredited to the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) are being given approval by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to do COVID-19 testing. According to the ICMR, the number of laboratories which have initiated independent testing in Kerala and are reporting to ICMR is 34. They include all RT-PCR, TrueNat and CB-NAAT testing sites in the State in both government and private sector. There are 15 RT-PCR testing sites in the government sector and six in the private sector. TrueNat Beta CoV testing is available in six government facilities. As for CB-NAAT, while there is only one government facility, there are six facilities in the private sector.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 11:36:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/testing-facilities/article31864034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY