Testing dips, but test positivity stays up

State reports 3,047 new cases, 4,172 recoveries

Kerala reported 3,047 new COVID-19 cases on Monday when 32,869 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Testing has dipped by nearly half of that normally done on week days but the test positivity rate has remained at 9.27%.

The cumulative case burden of the State has risen to 7,43,563 cases. The active case pool of the State now has 64,028 cases. With 4,172 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries in the State till date has touched 6,76,368.

The addition of 14 new deaths that occurred in the State in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 deaths has taken the toll till date to 2,990.

Thiruvananthapuram reported five of these deaths, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur two each while Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod reported one death each.

The Health Department has put the number of critically ill COVID patients in the State occupying ICUs in various hospitals at 843, with 215 requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 3,047 new cases reported on Sunday, in 35 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 3,012 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 275 cases the source of infection remains untraced while 30 are healthcare workers.

Among districts, Malappuram has 504 cases, Kozhikode 399, Ernakulam 340, Thrissur 294, Kottayam 241, Palakkad 209, Alappuzha 188, Thiruvananthapuram 188, Kollam 174, Wayanad 160, Idukki 119, Kannur 103, Pathanamthitta 91 and Kasaragod 37 cases.