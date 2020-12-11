Test positivity stays under 9

4,642 new cases, 4,748 recoveries on Friday

As many as 4,642 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kerala on Friday while 4,748 patients recovered from the disease. At 8.68%, the test positivity rate remained below nine for the second consecutive day when 53,508 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As many as 4,029 persons, including 44 healthcare workers, were infected through contact and the source of infection for 496 was unknown. Meanwhile, 29 recent deaths were confirmed on Friday as due to COVID-19, taking the cumulative death toll in the State to 2,562.

Official sources said a total of 68,61,907 samples had been sent for analysis. Kozhikode with 626 new cases topped the district-wise figures on Friday. Malappuram reported 619 and Kollam 482 cases. Kasaragod with 71 cases, reported the least number of cases. Of those diagnosed on Friday, 73 had arrived in the State from outside.

An official press note issued by the Health Department said 59,380 patients were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State while the cumulative recoveries rose to 5,96,593.

There are 3,15,644 people under observation in various districts - 3,02,102 in home isolation or institutional quarantine and 13,542 in hospitals. Hospitals in the State together reported 1,379 new admissions of COVID-19 cases.

No new hotspots were declared on Friday, while one area was excluded, taking the total of hotspots in Kerala to 440.