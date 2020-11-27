Test positivity stays steady at 9.6%

5,378 new cases, 5,970 recoveries reported

Kerala reported 5,378 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 55,996 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 5,83,741 cases. Test positivity rate remained steady at 9.6%.

For 15 consecutive days, the State had reported more recoveries than new cases daily, which had helped bring down the active caseload of the State substantially. Though the number of recoveries seemed to dip for three days afterwards, on Thursday, 5,970 persons were reported to have recovered from their disease.

The active case pool in the State now stands at 64,486 cases. So far, 5,16,978 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the State.

The Health Department has added 27 more deaths to the official list of fatalities. The COVID-19 toll of the State till date, according to official figures, is 2,148.

Six of the new deaths were reported from Thrissur, four each from Alappuzha and Kozhikode, three each from Ernakulam and Kannur, two from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Malappuram, Palakkad, Kollam, Idukki and Kottayam.

According to official bulletin, the number of COVID-19 patients who are critically ill in the State is 829, with 211 on ventilator support.

Of the new 5,378 cases, 5,302 cases are locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining untraced in 582 cases. The number of health-care workers who contracted COVID-19 is 50.

In districts, Malappuram reported 719 cases, Kozhikode 686, Thrissur 573, Ernakulam 472, Thiruvananthapuram 457, Kottayam 425, Kollam 397, Palakkad 376, Alappuzha 347, Idukki 256, Kannur 226, Pathanamthitta 207, Wayanad 151 and Kasaragod 86 cases.