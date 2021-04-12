Test positivity rises by the day in Kerala

12.53% on Monday, up from 10.75% on Sunday

COVID-19 transmission in the State seems to be increasing in pace and intensity every day and while a dip in testing over the weekend resulted in a dip in numbers on Monday, test positivity rate – the proportion of people who are infected from among the total tested – is soaring by the day and registered 12.53%. On Sunday, the TPR was 10.75%.

Cases and hospital admissions are rising in all districts, though disease transmission seems to be faster in the northern districts.

5,692 new cases

The State added 5,692 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, when 47,596 samples were tested in 24 hours. Kerala’s cumulative case burden now stands at 11,72,882 cases.

The active case pool in the State, which has swelled by over 23,000 cases in three weeks, now has 47,596 patients. The active case load is the highest in Kozhikode, which has 7,420 patients, followed by Ernakulam (6,531) and Kannur (5,458).

2,474 recoveries

With 2,474 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries in the State touched 11,20,174.

New hospital admissions on Monday rose to 1,270. Another 14,493 persons were put on home or institutional quarantine on the day. A total of 1,68,827 people are now in home or institutional quarantine in the State.

The addition of 11 recent deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities on Monday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll to 4,794.

Kozhikode reported three deaths, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kannur two each, while one death each was reported from Idukki and Ernakulam.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State rose to 609 on Monday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator assistance rose to 185.

Most in Kozhikode

Kozhikode reported 1,010 cases on Monday. Ernakulam reported 778, Malappuram 612, Kannur 536, Thiruvananthapuram 505, Kottayam 407, Alappuzha 340, Thrissur 320, Kollam 282, Kasaragod 220, Palakkad 206, Idukki 194, Pathanamthitta 148 and Wayanad 133 cases.