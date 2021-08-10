Test positivity rate soars to nearly 16%

State registers 21,119 new cases, 152 deaths take toll over 18,000 mark

The State registered 21,119 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 1,32,769 samples were tested over the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate, which had been remaining stable at around 13% for the past several days, soared to 15.91% on the day.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State, which showed a significant spike on Sunday, has remained more or less unchanged and has 2,088 patients. The number of those patients requiring ventilator support has climbed to 787.

The State’s active case pool has not shown much fluctuation over the past few days and now stands at 1,71,985, with 18,493 more recovering.

The case fatality in the State is continuing to rise and crossed the 18,000 mark. It now stands at 18,004, with the State adding 152 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official toll.

Hospitalisations

On Tuesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals was 2,101. Total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infection now stands at 28,750 and this figure has been more or less stable for the past few days, though the graph has been showing a tendency to climb.

The cumulative case burden stands at 35,86,693 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,603 followed by Ernakulam 2,539, Kozhikode 2,335, Thrissur 2,231, Palakkad 1,841, Kollam 1,637, Kottayam 1,245, Alappuzha 1,230, Kannur 1,091, Thiruvananthapuram 1,040, Wayanad 723, Pathanamthitta 686, Kasaragod 536 and Idukki 382 cases.