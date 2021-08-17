Test positivity rate rises to 15.48%

State registers 21,613 new cases, 18,556 recoveries

The COVID-19 case graph in Kerala is on an unrelenting plateau with a daily caseload of 20,000 to 22,000 cases daily for the past three weeks.

On Tuesday, the number of new cases logged by the State was 21,613, when 1,39,623 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate registered on the day spiked to 15.48%

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State is remaining stable at 2,089 on Tuesday, while the number of those patients requiring ventilator support also dipped from 799 to 780.

The State’s active case pool on Tuesday stood at 1,75,167, with 18,556 recoveries.

The case fatality now stands at 18,870 with the State adding 127 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official toll on Tuesday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID rose to 2,409. However, there was no change in the total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe infection, which has more or less stabilised at 27,881 despite the increase in active cases. The cumulative case burden now stands at 37,24, 030 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 3,193 cases, followed by Ernakulam 2,643, Thrissur 2,470, Kozhikode 2,322, Palakkad 2,134, Kollam 1,692, Kannur 1,306, Alappuzha 1,177, Kottayam 1,155, Thiruvananthapuram 1,155, Pathanamthitta 824, Wayanad 619, Kasaragod 509 and Idukki 414.