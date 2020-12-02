Test positivity rate remains high in Kozhikode

Wayanad registers the biggest spike ever with 275 cases

As many as 734 of the 5,633 people who were subjected to COVID-19 lab tests turned positive for the virus in Kozhikode district on Wednesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) was recorded at 13.03%.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 814 recoveries, and the active case load from the district dropped to 6,219. As many as 3,800 people are in home isolation.

Of the newly infected people, 694 contracted the virus through local transmission, and the source was unknown in 24 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had 120 cases of locally acquired infections, Koduvally 35, Kuruvattoor 33, Feroke and Kodiyathur 22 each, and Kadalundy and Koyilandy 20 each.

In Wayanad

Wayanad district saw the biggest spike ever in COVID-19 infection on Wednesday when 275 tested positive for the virus. District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that 271 of them acquired infection through local contact, and two each returned from abroad and other States.

The public should be vigilant in the wake of the surge in the number of cases, Dr. Renuka said.

The number of positive cases has doubled in a week. The sudden spurt in the inflow of tourists and the campaign for the civic body polls have increased the possibility of the pandemic spread further. Hence, the public, especially campaigners and tourists, should adhere to the COVID-19 protocol, she added.

Admission of elderly people and patients with lifestyle diseases to intensive care units in most hospitals in the district has gone up considerably. Such a situation may lead to an increase in causality rate, Dr. Renuka reminded.

COVID-19 testing was raised recently from 1,500 to 2,000 tests a day to contain the spread of the pandemic. The district has so far reported 11,170 cases, of which 9,665 have recovered, including 107 persons on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases is 1,432 in the district. As many as 70 persons died of the disease, and 8,733 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

When Malappuram district recorded 822 new COVID-19 cases, 1,054 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday. District officials said that 65,913 persons had recovered from COVID-19, while 355 succumbed to the disease since March. While 764 of the new cases contracted the virus through direct contact, there were 45 cases without an identifiable source of infection. Health officials said that there were four health workers and nine who came from other States among the new cases on Wednesday.

Officials said that 7,582 persons were currently under treatment across the district. While most of them are at their respective homes, 544 are in COVID-19 hospitals, 332 in first-line treatment centres, and 310 in second-line treatment centres. More than 85,000 people are in quarantine across the district.