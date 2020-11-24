Test positivity rate remains high in Kozhikode

514 persons test positive for the virus in district; Malappuram records another spurt with 1,023 new cases

The test positivity rate (TPR) continues to be high in Kozhikode, with the district recording a TPR of 12.78% on Monday when 514 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number of recoveries also continues to be higher than new cases.

According to the District Medical Officer, 698 people were cured of the infection on Monday. The number of active cases in the district declined to 7,296. As many as 4,020 samples were sent for lab tests.

Of the 514 fresh cases, 470 were locally acquired infections, and the source was unknown in 23 cases. Kozhikode Corporation had 124 cases of local transmission, Ramanattukara 50, Peruvayal 31, and Feroke, and Azhiyoor 20 each.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man from Panthalat Meethal Pazhoor and another 70-year-old man from Nallalam, both in Kozhikode district, died at the Government Medical College Hospital on Monday and Sunday respectively.

In Wayanad

Wayanad reported 39 COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 82 persons recovered from the disease.

All the patients contracted the infection through local transmission. There were 1,043 active cases in the district on the day.

So far, 9,659 cases have been reported in the district, and 46,198 people recovered from.

As many as 10,294 persons are under observation.

In Malappuram

After a lull in the number of fresh COVID cases, Malappuram district witnessed yet another spurt on Monday when 1,023 people tested positive for the virus. Officials said 993 of them had contracted the infection through local transmission.

There were 20 cases whose source of infection could not be traced. Two health workers are among the new cases. While seven persons came from abroad, one returned from another State.

There were 527 recoveries on Monday. Officials said while 318 persons had died of COVID-19, more than 59,000 people had recovered.

As many as 7,736 people are undergoing treatment. While 564 of them are at COVID hospitals, 313 are at first-line treatment centres and 339 at second-line treatment centres. Nearly 82,500 people were isolated in their respective homes.