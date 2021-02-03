Test positivity rate remains above 10%

Thiruvananthapuram

03 February 2021 20:47 IST

6,356 more test positive, 6,380 recover

The State reported 6,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 59,635 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. With this, the State’s cumulative burden of COVID-19 rose to 9,44,709 cases. The test positivity rate stood at 10.66%.

With 6,380 patients recovering, the active case pool of the State came down to 69,113 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported in the State till date has risen to 8,71,548.

On Wednesday, 20 more deaths were added to the official list of COVID fatalities, taking the State’s toll to 3,796 deaths.

Thiruvananthapuram reported eight deaths, Alappuzha three, Pathanamthitta two while Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID patients being treated in ICUs in various hospitals across the State is 788 with 239 of them requiring ventilator support

Among the districts, Ernakulam again reported the maximum number of cases with 871 cases, followed by Kozhikode 741, Kollam 690, Pathanamthitta 597, Kottayam 588, Thiruvananthapuram 489, Thrissur 479, Alappuzha 395, Malappuram 383, Kannur 297, Palakkad 275, Idukki 268, Wayanad 190, and Kasaragod 93 cases.

UK virus variant

During the past one month or more, 78 persons who came from the U.K. had tested positive for SARS-CoV2. Of these, 59 of have recovered. So far, only 10 had tested positive for the U.K. variant B.1.1.7.