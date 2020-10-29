Test positivity rate remains a constant

Thiruvananthapuram

29 October 2020 21:23 IST

7,020 fresh cases in State when 54,339 samples tested in 24 hours

Kerala reported 7,020 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, when 54,339 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden to 4,18,484.

The number of recoveries reported on the day is more than the new cases, with 8,474 patients leaving hospitals, keeping the State’s active case pool stabilised and thus preventing the hospitals from getting overwhelmed.

The active case load of the State is yet to cross the one-lakh mark and has been hovering around 95,000. With the total number of recoveries till date being 3,25,166, the active case load on Thursday was 91,784.

The number of critically ill patients in ICUs in the State is 715, with 217 requiring ventilator support. The test positivity rate remained at 12.9%, and has been remaining more or less stable between 12-14 % most of last week as well.

The cumulative COVID toll rose to 1,429, with an addition of 26 new deaths to the official list of COVID deaths. Of these deaths which occurred between October 17-26, nine were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Malappuram, four from Kannur, Three from Alappuzha, two from Thrissur and one each from Wayanad, Idukki and Ernakulam.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, 6,852 cases (97.6%) are locally acquired infections, with 734 cases remaining untraced to any known source of infection. The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection amongst this is 81.

Among districts, Thrissur reported 983 cases, Ernakulam 802, Thiruvananthapuram 789, Alappuzha 788, Kozhikode 692, Malappuram 589, Kollam 482, Kannur 419, Kottayam 389, Palakkad 369, Pathanamthitta 270, Kasaragod 187, Idukki 168 and Wayanad 93.