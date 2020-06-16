Test NoRKs in Vande Bharat Mission flights: Jayarajan

The State government has requested the Central government that COVID-19 tests should be conducted on non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) travelling back home in Vande Bharat Mission flights as well as in chartered flights, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said.

He said this was to ensure that the rest of the passengers did not get affected, as the positive passengers could be arranged to return in a separate flight.

The Minister was speaking after releasing the Bamboo Corporation’s environment-friendly office stationary products.