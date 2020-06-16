Kerala

Test NoRKs in Vande Bharat Mission flights: Jayarajan

The State government has requested the Central government that COVID-19 tests should be conducted on non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) travelling back home in Vande Bharat Mission flights as well as in chartered flights, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said.

He said this was to ensure that the rest of the passengers did not get affected, as the positive passengers could be arranged to return in a separate flight.

The Minister was speaking after releasing the Bamboo Corporation’s environment-friendly office stationary products.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 8:47:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/test-norks-in-vande-bharat-mission-flights-jayarajan/article31844832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY