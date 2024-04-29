Test held to assess time taken to verify skills of driving licence applicants

April 29, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A test was conducted in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday in order to assess the average time that each Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) would take to verify the skills of candidates seeking driving licence.

This comes in the backdrop of driving test reforms that were initiated earlier this year in the Motor Vehicles department (MVD), based on which the number of applicants taking the driving test was restricted to 30 a day in each RTO or Sub RTO office. Till then, an average of 60 applicants took the test in these offices. The upper limit of 30 applicants per day per office was fixed as part of measures to improve the quality of driving tests in order to augment road safety measures.

Tracks not ready

MVD officials said they were waiting for orders from the department on any revision in the number of applicants per day, based on the outcome of the time test done on Monday. “Moreover, many RTO and Sub RTO offices do not have proper grounds where the test can be conducted as per the revised norms. The government must also give attention to this since many aspects mentioned in the new circular issued by the MVD, like angular and parallel parking, zig-zag driving, gradient test etc., need dedicated tracks.”

They, however, welcomed the new set of norms, citing how a good share of people who passed the driving licence test and also drove vehicles did not know how to properly park, give way or even to reverse their vehicles. “Many of them also panic at steep gradients, unable to take ahead a vehicle that had to be halted at an incline. These are among the reasons for over 4,000 people getting killed in road accidents each year in Kerala.”