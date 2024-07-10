ADVERTISEMENT

Test confirms cholera in two more samples in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - July 10, 2024 10:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Condition of all 16 persons currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals is satisfactory, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Lab tests have confirmed cholera in two more samples that were sent for analysis from amongst the persons undergoing treatment for cholera in an outbreak that was reported at a care home in Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials said that the condition of all 16 persons currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals is satisfactory.

The outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease had been confirmed as cholera after the samples of a 12-year-old child from the care home, admitted at SAT hospital, had tested positive on Tuesday. So far, three cases in the outbreak has been lab-confirmed

Once a case of cholera has been confirmed, all epidemiologically linked cases in the outbreak are usually treated as cholera and hence lab confirmation does not have much clinical significance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials are yet to identify the source of contamination that could have triggered the outbreak and the results of the water sample analysis are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US