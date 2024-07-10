GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Test confirms cholera in two more samples in Thiruvananthapuram

Condition of all 16 persons currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals is satisfactory, say officials

July 10, 2024 - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Lab tests have confirmed cholera in two more samples that were sent for analysis from amongst the persons undergoing treatment for cholera in an outbreak that was reported at a care home in Neyyattinkara on Tuesday.

Health officials said that the condition of all 16 persons currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals is satisfactory.

The outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease had been confirmed as cholera after the samples of a 12-year-old child from the care home, admitted at SAT hospital, had tested positive on Tuesday. So far, three cases in the outbreak has been lab-confirmed

Once a case of cholera has been confirmed, all epidemiologically linked cases in the outbreak are usually treated as cholera and hence lab confirmation does not have much clinical significance.

Officials are yet to identify the source of contamination that could have triggered the outbreak and the results of the water sample analysis are awaited.

