Terror link: Kerala Police question mechanic from Thrissur

The Kerala Police on Saturday questioned a 35-year-old man from Thrissur after their counterparts in Tamil Nadu had warned them on Friday that a Keralite could be handling logistics for a group of armed jihadists believed to be on the loose in south India since last week.

The police identified the person as Abdul Khader Rahim Kollayil, a resident of Madavana, near Kodungalloor. The T.N. police had reportedly conveyed his passport details to law enforcers here.

From Bahrain

The police have not charged Abdul with any crime yet. Investigators said he was a low earner who worked in a garage at Aluva. He had returned from Bahrain only two days ago. The police also questioned a woman who they described as his companion. The investigators said she was not a suspect currently.

The police are attempting to create a profile of Abdul. They have talked to a host of his acquaintances, including those in Bahrain. They are also ferreting around his online and social media activity to find out if he is radically inclined or has extremist links. Investigators have also sought his mobile phone details.

So far, the police have not unearthed any incriminating evidence against Abdul. They have no proof as of yet that he has aided any ultra group intent on unleashing terror in the country.

No hard proof so far

An officer said law enforcements in South India are yet to get any hard proof that Islamic State-inspired armed terrorists have entered mainland India via boat from Sri Lanka as indicated by the T.N. police.

However, the information has sent a ripple of apprehension through the national security apparatus, which views it against the backdrop of the Easter Day suicide bombings in Sri Lanka in April.

The National Investigating Agency's finding that the perpetrators of the bombings in Sri Lanka had sympathisers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu has also prompted security agencies to take such intelligence reports, though often shaky on details, seriously.

Officers said the T.N. police have not forwarded any hard proof to support their intelligence warning so far. However, the alert in Kerala continued until further notice.