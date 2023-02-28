ADVERTISEMENT

Term of Calicut University Senate will not expire in March, says Vice Chancellor

February 28, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The tenure of the Calicut University Senate will not end on March 6, Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has said.

He said at a Senate meeting held on the campus on Tuesday that the Senate was a continuing body with legal existence until it was reconstituted. “Its existence does not lapse or cease after the expiry of its four-year term on March 6, 2023,” Mr. Jayaraj said in reply to a question by M. Rajan, a member aligned to the United Democratic Front (UDF).

This is in the light of the specific provisions under Sections 18(1) and 18(3) of the Calicut University Act. Unless there is a specific provision for the dissolution or cessation of the Senate, it is deemed to continue, it has been pointed out.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the UDF members asked why the government had proposed a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to have a nominated Syndicate in the university. The Bill has been put on hold for now as the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, has not given his approval.

Budget presented

Infrastructure development and academic advancement have been given top priority in the 2023-24 budget for the university, which was presented at the meeting. Special projects for ₹40 crore have been included in plan head and similar schemes for ₹32.1 crore in non-plan head. The budget expects a surplus amount of ₹206.9 crore.

It was presented by M.M. Narayanan, chairperson, standing committee on finance. The university expects to get a revenue of ₹822.05 crore and the expenditure will be ₹615.14 crore. A sum of ₹10 crore has been allocated for the new academic building block, ₹6.4 crore for infrastructure development, ₹6 crore for modernisation, ₹5.5 crore for the development of the university campus, and ₹3 crore has been earmarked for a teachers’ flat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US