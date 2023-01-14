Tepid response to FSSAI’s ‘BHOG’ certification in Kerala

January 14, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has evoked a lukewarm response in the State.

Launched as part of its Eat Right initiative, BHOG aims at encouraging places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene while preparing ‘prasad’. Nearly three years after it was launched in the State, only one among the 1, 623 places of worship in Kerala registered with the Food Safety department has received the ‘BHOG’ certification. Mallam Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kasaragod is the first in the State to get the recognition, according to the Food Safety Department. The certification of nearly 20 places of worship is under process, it said.

Five-stage process

The department attributed the reluctance on the part of the places of worship to undertake the certification process as the key reason for the poor response. The certification process has five stages starting with the initial registration followed by pre-audit on 47 queries related to food safety norms and compliance under the heads of design and facilities; control of operation; maintenance and sanitation; personal hygiene; and training and maintenance of relevant records. In the third stage, training is given through FSSAI-empanelled training partners. The final audit is done by empanelled third party auditing agencies or hygienic rating auditors. The certification is valid for two years.

Through its ‘BHOG’ project, FSSAI intends to ensure proper regulatory compliance of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Rule and Regulations in various places of worship. It has also published a document explaining the useful tips, dos & don’ts, methods, and practices that should be followed in the places of worship.

