September 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has issued orders extending the tenure of Venu Rajamony, a former officer of the Indian Foreign Service and currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Government of Kerala (External Cooperation) on part-time basis, till September 30. His tenure was earlier slated to end on September 16.

