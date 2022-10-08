Tenure of SilverLine land acquisition team extended for one year

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 08, 2022 23:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the uncertainty over the future of the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, the State government has extended the tenure of the Revenue Department officials appointed exclusively for the land acquisition of the project by one year.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The tenure of seven posts attached to the Special Deputy Collector office based at Ernakulam and 18 posts each attached to 11 Special Tahsildar Land Acquisition Offices based at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod, which ended in August, was extended for a period of one year from 18 August 2022, a government order said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app