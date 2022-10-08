Tenure of SilverLine land acquisition team extended for one year

Amid the uncertainty over the future of the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, the State government has extended the tenure of the Revenue Department officials appointed exclusively for the land acquisition of the project by one year.

The tenure of seven posts attached to the Special Deputy Collector office based at Ernakulam and 18 posts each attached to 11 Special Tahsildar Land Acquisition Offices based at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod, which ended in August, was extended for a period of one year from 18 August 2022, a government order said.