Tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant celebrated

December 14, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) is a shining example of the cooperation between India and Russia, T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said on Thursday.

In the larger context of India’s relations with the rest of the world, Russia has been, from the time of Independence, a “steadfast friend,” he said.

Mr. T. K. A. Nair was addressing a function organised by the Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Russian Atomic Corporation Atomstroyexport to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of KKNPP and the 35th anniversary of the signing of the agreement between India and Russia on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy.

In the field of science and technology, the cooperation between India and Russia gave impetus to development in India. The five-year plans, with which India started its development story, drew its inspiration from the development plans of the erstwhile Soviet Union, he pointed out. The Bhilai steel plant, an important landmark in the infrastructure development in India, is another another shining example of Indo-Soviet cooperation, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K. R. Jyotilal, Ivan Ivanisov, head of the Russian specialists’ group (first and second units, KKNPP), Yuri Lysenko, representative of Russian Atomic Corporation, and Honorary Consul of Russia in Thiruvananthapuram Ratheesh C. Nair spoke.

