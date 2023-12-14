GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant celebrated

In the field of science and technology, the cooperation between India and Russia gave impetus to development in India, says T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister

December 14, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, K. R. Jyotilal, Ivan Ivanisov, head of the Russian specialists’ group (first and second units, KKNPP), and Yuri Lysenko, representative of Russian Atomic Corporation at the inauguration of the 10th Anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu

T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, K. R. Jyotilal, Ivan Ivanisov, head of the Russian specialists’ group (first and second units, KKNPP), and Yuri Lysenko, representative of Russian Atomic Corporation at the inauguration of the 10th Anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Photo::Mahinsha S/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) is a shining example of the cooperation between India and Russia, T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, said on Thursday.

In the larger context of India’s relations with the rest of the world, Russia has been, from the time of Independence, a “steadfast friend,” he said.

Mr. T. K. A. Nair was addressing a function organised by the Russian House, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Russian Atomic Corporation Atomstroyexport to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of KKNPP and the 35th anniversary of the signing of the agreement between India and Russia on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy.

In the field of science and technology, the cooperation between India and Russia gave impetus to development in India. The five-year plans, with which India started its development story, drew its inspiration from the development plans of the erstwhile Soviet Union, he pointed out. The Bhilai steel plant, an important landmark in the infrastructure development in India, is another another shining example of Indo-Soviet cooperation, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K. R. Jyotilal, Ivan Ivanisov, head of the Russian specialists’ group (first and second units, KKNPP), Yuri Lysenko, representative of Russian Atomic Corporation, and Honorary Consul of Russia in Thiruvananthapuram Ratheesh C. Nair spoke.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.