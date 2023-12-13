ADVERTISEMENT

Tenth anniversary of commissioning of Koodankulam plant

December 13, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Russian House here in association with the Russian Atomic Corporation Atomstroyexport is organising a meeting to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) and the 35th anniversary of the signing of the agreement between India and Russia on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy.

The event is planned at Hotel SP Grand Day at 4.15 p.m. T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ivan Ivanisov, Head of the Russian Specialists’ Group (first and second units, KKNPP), Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K. R. Jyothilal, and Yuri Lysenko, Representative of Russian Atomic Corporation, will participate.

