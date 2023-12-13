GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tenth anniversary of commissioning of Koodankulam plant

December 13, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Russian House here in association with the Russian Atomic Corporation Atomstroyexport is organising a meeting to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the commissioning of the first unit of Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) and the 35th anniversary of the signing of the agreement between India and Russia on Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy.

The event is planned at Hotel SP Grand Day at 4.15 p.m. T. K. A. Nair, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ivan Ivanisov, Head of the Russian Specialists’ Group (first and second units, KKNPP), Additional Chief Secretary (Power) K. R. Jyothilal, and Yuri Lysenko, Representative of Russian Atomic Corporation, will participate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.