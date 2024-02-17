Tensions prevail at Pulpally in Kerala’s Wayanad district after people stage protest with body of man killed in elephant attack

February 17, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

Tensions prevailed at Pulpally in Wayanad district of Kerala on February 17 (Saturday) morning after a group of people under the aegis of an all-party action council staged a protest at the bus stand with the body of Paul of Vellachalil, an employee of the Kuruva Dweep eco-tourism centre of the Forest department who was killed an elephant attack. The protesters raised a slew of demands, including providing a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Paul was trampled to death in the elephant attack while he was on duty at Cheriyamala junction, near Pakkom, on February 16 morning.

Hartal supporters obstructing vehicles at Sulthan Bathery town | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The other demands raised by the protesters included providing a permanent government job to the next of kin of the deceased, bearing the educational expenses of his daughter, writing off his bank loans and visit of a high-level official team at the site to discuss the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawn-to-dusk hartal on

Meanwhile, the separate dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP, UDF and LDF seeking a permanent solution to protect the lives and properties of the public from recurring wildlife attacks is progressing in Wayanad.

Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed. Attendance was low in government offices.

No hartal–related untoward incidents have been reported, said T. Narayanan, Superintendent of Police, Wayanad.

However, there were reports of hartal supporters obstructing vehicles on the road at Sulthan Bathery, Meenangadi, Mananthavady and Kalpetta.

The hartal supporters are also taking out protest marches in various towns in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT