GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tensions prevail at Pulpally in Kerala’s Wayanad district after people stage protest with body of man killed in elephant attack

Dawn-to-dusk hartal called by BJP, UDF and LDF seeking permanent solution to protect lives and properties of public from recurring wildlife attacks is progressing in Wayanad

February 17, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
People under the aegis of an all-party action council stage a protest at the bus stand at Pulpally in Wayanad district with the body of a man who was killed in an elephant attack on February 16 morning.

People under the aegis of an all-party action council stage a protest at the bus stand at Pulpally in Wayanad district with the body of a man who was killed in an elephant attack on February 16 morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tensions prevailed at Pulpally in Wayanad district of Kerala on February 17 (Saturday) morning after a group of people under the aegis of an all-party action council staged a protest at the bus stand with the body of Paul of Vellachalil, an employee of the Kuruva Dweep eco-tourism centre of the Forest department who was killed an elephant attack. The protesters raised a slew of demands, including providing a solatium of ₹50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Paul was trampled to death in the elephant attack while he was on duty at Cheriyamala junction, near Pakkom, on February 16 morning.

The other demands raised by the protesters included providing a permanent government job to the next of kin of the deceased, bearing the educational expenses of his daughter, writing off his bank loans and visit of a high-level official team at the site to discuss the issue.

Dawn-to-dusk hartal on

Meanwhile, the separate dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP, UDF and LDF seeking a permanent solution to protect the lives and properties of the public from recurring wildlife attacks is progressing in Wayanad.

Shops, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed. Attendance was low in government offices.

No hartal–related untoward incidents have been reported, said T. Narayanan, Superintendent of Police, Wayanad.

However, there were reports of hartal supporters obstructing vehicles on the road at Sulthan Bathery, Meenangadi, Mananthavady and Kalpetta.

The hartal supporters are also taking out protest marches in various towns in the district.

Related Topics

Kerala / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.