Tensions escalate as police clash with Youth Congress activists marching towards Navakerala Sadas venue in Kannur

November 21, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The political climate in Kannur intensified as clashes erupted between the police and Youth Congress workers attempting to march to the venue of the Navakerala Sadas near the Kannur Collectorate on November 21, 2023.

The march was organised following the incident in which Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers allegedly assaulted Youth Congress workers who were protesting by waiving a black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Cabinet Ministers at Pazhayangadi. The Youth Congress had announced its intention to march again to the venue of the Navakerala Sadas.

On November 21 morning, the police set up a barricade just a few meters from the District Congress Committee (DCC) office to halt the Youth Congress march.

Tensions escalated by around 11.30 a.m. when there was an attempt to overturn the barricade. The police used a water cannon to disperse the crowd. The situation flared up as the police sought to arrest and remove the Youth Congress activists, leading to clashes and slogans being shouted against the police.

More than 70 Youth Congress workers, including women, participated in the march. All, including female activists, were forcibly dragged by the police and transferred to a bus.