HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tensions escalate as police clash with Youth Congress activists marching towards Navakerala Sadas venue in Kannur

March was organised following the incident in which DYFI workers allegedly assaulted Youth Congress workers who were protesting by waiving a black flag at the Chief Minister and the Ministers on November 20

November 21, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
A Youth Congress worker who waived a black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Ministers in Kannur on November 20, 2023.

A Youth Congress worker who waived a black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Ministers in Kannur on November 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The political climate in Kannur intensified as clashes erupted between the police and Youth Congress workers attempting to march to the venue of the Navakerala Sadas near the Kannur Collectorate on November 21, 2023.

The march was organised following the incident in which Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers allegedly assaulted Youth Congress workers who were protesting by waiving a black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Cabinet Ministers at Pazhayangadi. The Youth Congress had announced its intention to march again to the venue of the Navakerala Sadas.

On November 21 morning, the police set up a barricade just a few meters from the District Congress Committee (DCC) office to halt the Youth Congress march.

Tensions escalated by around 11.30 a.m. when there was an attempt to overturn the barricade. The police used a water cannon to disperse the crowd. The situation flared up as the police sought to arrest and remove the Youth Congress activists, leading to clashes and slogans being shouted against the police.

More than 70 Youth Congress workers, including women, participated in the march. All, including female activists, were forcibly dragged by the police and transferred to a bus.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.