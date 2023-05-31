Tension prevails at Pulpally after farmer’s death

May 31, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

Tension prevailed at Pulpally on Wednesday after a group of people under the aegis of the Janakeeya Samara Samithi took out a protest march to the Pulpally Primary Service Cooperative Bank with the body of a farmer who had allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday.

Rajendran Nair, 55, of Kizhakke Ilayidathu, at Chempakamoola under the Pulpally police station limits, a complainant in the Pulpally Cooperative Bank loan fraud case was found dead in a plantation near his house.

Relatives of the deceased said that he had borrowed a loan of nearly ₹73,000 from the bank in 2017 by mortgaging his 70 cents of land, but, as per the bank records, the amount borrowed was ₹25 lakh. Moreover, he had arrears to the tune of nearly ₹40 lakh, including interest in the bank.

Many a loanee, including the farmer, had complained that the former governing council had swindled off the rest of the money and they staged a protest in front of the bank demanding a vigilance probe in to the issue.

His relatives alleged that the huge debt forced Rajendran Nair to take the extreme step.

The protesters took out the march with the body of the farmer after the autopsy was done at the Government Medical College hospital at Mananthavady around 11 a.m.

The protesters raised demands such as providing emergency financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the kin of the farmer, a job for the son of the deceased in the bank, writing off the loan, and adopting legal actions against the accused who had instigated his death.

Sulthan Bathery Tahsildar V.K. Shaji held a discussion with the leaders of the protest and assured them that a detailed report would be submitted to the government recommending writing off the loan amount and providing financial assistance to the kin from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. He also said that he would discuss with the authorities about providing a job in the bank to the son of the deceased.

Kerala Human Rights Commission had registered a suo moto case in connection with the alleged suicide of the farmer.

Commission member K. Baijunath ordered Wayanad District Collector and the secretary of the bank to submit reports on the issue in 15 days after a detailed enquiry.

Meanwhile, the police arrested former bank president and KPCC general secretary K.K. Abraham and former bank secretary Rama Devi in connection with the death of the farmer.

They were charged under Sections 42 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Wayanad police chief R. Anand said.

