Tension in Kannur village after Karnataka Forest dept. claims ownership of area

December 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KANNUR

A tense situation prevails on the forest fringes along the Kerala-Karnataka border near the Barapole river in Ayyankunnu panchayat in Kannur following a standoff between local people and the Karnataka Forest department.

On Sunday, an action council, comprising residents supported by political parties and social activists, decided to plough and clear the disputed land. The council says it will challenge what it deems an illegitimate claim by the Karnataka Forest department that the area is in Karnataka’s jurisdiction.

Local people say Karnataka authorities are preventing families from engaging in agricultural and developmental activities in the area. Residents accuse the Makkoottam Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary authorities of uprooting and destroying cassava crops grown by a local resident recently.

B. Viswanathan says his family has been staying in the area for over 70 years. Their large tract of land was submerged after the river changed course. He says Karnataka forest officials imposed restrictions after he tried to cultivate the remaining piece of land and removed the cassava crop. He now fears that the funds sanctioned for renovating his house by Ayyankunnu panchayat may be denied.

Another resident, who refuses to be identified, says he regularly faces intimidation from the Karnataka Forest Department.

Bijoy Plathotathil, Palathumkadavu ward member, says four of the seven families on Kerala’s revenue land near Barapole in Ayyankunnu panchayat have left the area following what he terms constant pressure and threats from Karnataka forest guards.

These families, residing in the area since 1958, accuse the Kerala authorities of neglecting them. They say they have Aadhaar, land deeds, and have been paying taxes to the panchayat.

They say they are facing eviction threat from Karnataka forest guards and cite uprooting of tapioca plants, hindrance to panchayat-funded house renovation, and destruction of crops cultivated with panchayat approval.

Adding to the challenges, forest guards have restricted access to the jeep route inside the Makkoottam Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary, compelling families to cross the Barapole river by raft to reach the Palathumkadavu-Kacherikadavu road for access to town.

Ayuankunnu panchayat president Kuriachan Paimpallikunnel says the Karnataka Forest Department has been creating problems in the past 10 years despite the panchayat having records of possessing 15 acre of revenue land in the area.

He says the panchayat will resist any move that affects the people residing in the region.