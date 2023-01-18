ADVERTISEMENT

Tension grips Kerala capital as Muslim Youth League workers clash with police before Secretariat

January 18, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Police fire tear gas shells and use batons to disperse protesters

The Hindu Bureau

Youth League workers stage a protest under the banner of Save Kerala March against the government that turned violent in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Tension prevailed for hours in the city on Wednesday after the police fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers who had taken out a march to the Secretariat alleging corruption, nepotism in government appointments and failure to address unemployment.

The police resorted to lathi-charging when the protesters hurled chairs, bottles and flagpoles, pelted stones and tried to forcibly remove the barricades in front of the Secretariat gates. The protest turned violent after P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and MYL State general secretary P.K. Firoz addressed the sit-in staged by the protesters.

The police then fired several rounds of tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesters to disperse them. Several MYL workers were injured in the melee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passers-by and other protesters in front of the Secretariat were caught in the clash between the MYL workers and the police. Women experienced breathing difficulty due to tear gas.

Traffic along the MG road remained suspended for hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US