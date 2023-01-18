Tension grips Kerala capital as Muslim Youth League workers clash with police before Secretariat

January 18, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tension prevailed for hours in the city on Wednesday after the police fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse Muslim Youth League (MYL) workers who had taken out a march to the Secretariat alleging corruption, nepotism in government appointments and failure to address unemployment.

The police resorted to lathi-charging when the protesters hurled chairs, bottles and flagpoles, pelted stones and tried to forcibly remove the barricades in front of the Secretariat gates. The protest turned violent after P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and MYL State general secretary P.K. Firoz addressed the sit-in staged by the protesters.

The police then fired several rounds of tear gas shells and lathi-charged the protesters to disperse them. Several MYL workers were injured in the melee.

Passers-by and other protesters in front of the Secretariat were caught in the clash between the MYL workers and the police. Women experienced breathing difficulty due to tear gas.

Traffic along the MG road remained suspended for hours.