Tension at Vettithara church

A tense situation prevailed at Mar Michael Church, Vettithara, on Friday following a standoff between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church.

A couple of priests and members of the Orthodox faction arrived at the church in the morning, but could not enter the church since members of the Jacobite faction who were present in large numbers on the premises opposed their entry. The Jacobite faction said a recent court order did not specify whether to hand over the church or the key to the church to the rival faction.

The church was established in 1915 by families who opted to separate from their home church at Mamalassery. A couple of priests too had joined the Orthodox faction. The church had remained closed for a year due to the faction feud.

The Jacobite faction reiterated that it would not allow anyone who opposes the existing church committee or the Patriarch of Antioch to enter the church.