Tension at Thrissur Engineering College after jail officials ‘misbehave’ with girl students 

Cases against 18, including 15 students and three jail officials

Cases against 18, including 15 students and three jail officials

Tension prevailed at the Thrissur Government Engineering College on Tuesday night after girl students allegedly complained of misbehaviour by Viyyur jail officials. The police registered cases against 18 persons, including 15 students and three jail officials, in connection with the incident.

According to students, three jail officials in a car waylaid and misbehaved with girl students who were returning to the college hostel after having dinner. The students questioned the officials about their act and blocked the car.

Later, the students entered into an altercation with the police alleging that latter were protecting the jail officials who had misbehaved with the students. The police then reportedly lathicharged the students. Four students, including a girl, were injured in the caning. In protest against this, the students later took out a march to the Viyyur police station.

The injured students have been admitted to a hospital. Alleging that the students attacked them, the three jail officials too were admitted to a private hospital.

The students allege that similar incidents had occurred even before, but the Viyyur police had refused to register cases.