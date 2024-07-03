Tension at Sreekaryam police station; case registered against SFI activists, Congress MLAs and workers

Tension prevailed at the Sreekariyam police station in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on July 2 night after a group of Congress workers led by MLAs M. Vincent and Chandy Oommen staged a protest demanding the arrest of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members who allegedly assaulted Kerala Students Union (KSU) Thiruvananthapuram district general secretary San Jose. A group of SFI workers also arrived at the spot, leading to a stand-off, during which Mr. Vincent was allegedly manhandled.

The Sreekaryam police have registered a case against SFI activists Nandan, Ajinth, Niranjan and 20 other identifiable persons under Sections 189 (2), 191(2), 192 and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to unlawful assembly and rioting.

Another case was registered against Mr. Vincent, Mr. Oommen and 20 Youth Congress and KSU activists based on a complaint filed by senior CPO Santosh who sustained injuries allegedly in stone-pelting by Congress workers. The case has been registered under Sections 189 (2), 191(1), 191 (2), 121 (1) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his or her duty.

According to the police, the Congress workers led by Mr. Oommen had gathered in front of the police station close to midnight, demanding the arrest of SFI workers who had allegedly assaulted Mr. Jose, a student of the Karyavattom University. The incident reportedly happened on the campus. Soon, a group of SFI workers too arrived at the spot, after which both sides indulged in sloganeering against each other. When Mr. Vincent reached the station, the SFI workers allegedly manhandled him.

As per the second FIR, the police had pushed back the SFI workers from the scene to bring the situation under control. During this time, the Congress workers allegedly indulged in stone-pelting leading to injuries to the police officer.

The tension eased around two hours later after senior police officials arrived at the station and gave assurance that strict action will be taken in both the alleged cases of assault.

Opposition Leader condemns incident

Condemning the incident, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said in a statement on July 3 that the SFI’s “bloodlust” has not been quenched even after the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Pookode in Wayanad.

“The SFI activists manhandled a Congress MLA in the presence of police personnel, who remained mute spectators. The police have also proved that they are with the culprits by registering a case against the Congress MLAs and workers. The Congress will put up stiff resistance if the government continues to unleash criminal elements on campuses,” he said.