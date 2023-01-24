HamberMenu
Tension at Kalpetta as BJP, Yuva Morcha attempt to block screening of BBC documentary

January 24, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed here on Tuesday evening following a protest by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yuva Morcha workers against the screening of the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots.

When the documentary was screened on the premises of the old municipal bus stand here, a group of BJP workers led by party district general secretary K. Sreenivasan attempted to block it. However, the police foiled the attempt and arrested five of the workers.

The arrested are BJP media convener Manoj V. Narendran, OC Morcha district secretary Greeshith Abady , party Kalpetta Mandalam president T.M. Subeesh and secretary M.R. Rajeev.

