Tension at hospital as SFI, KSU activists clash

Published - October 23, 2024 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Government Taluk Hospital, Karuvelipady, on Tuesday evening following a clash between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (SFI). Glass panes and other hospital property were damaged in the melee.

Activists belonging to both the organisations were admitted to the hospital following a row over hoisting of KSU flag at Cochin College.

KSU activists accused SFI workers of unleashing violence at the hospital and attacking their members even as the police remained mute spectators. SFI activists blamed KSU workers for the incident.

Tension at the college escalated after SFI activists allegedly refused to remove their flag from the campus. The college had witnessed tension after the KSU wrested the college union from the SFI after six years. KSU workers later hoisted the flag, resulting in clashes between both two groups. It spilled out of the campus later and extended to the taluk hospital.

